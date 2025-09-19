The Federal Council has adopted the dispatch on the “Relief Package 27” for the federal budget. In it, the government is sticking to the cancellation of the federal contribution to the foreign mandate, which directly affects Swissinfo.

The savings via the “Relief Package 27” cuts amount to a total of CHF2.4 billion for 2027 and CHF3 billion in 2028 and 2029. The Swiss Broadcasting Corporation’s (SBC) international mandate, that includes Swissinfo, is also affected. The federal contribution of CHF19 million, around half of which has so far gone to Swissinfo, is to be abolished, which means the end of the ten-language platform in its current form.

“The international offer was created and developed at a time when the Internet was still not very widespread,” says the Federal Council, explaining the decision. The range of information available abroad about Switzerland is now very comprehensive through various media channels. In addition, the measure would significantly relieve the burden on SBC as a whole, which would have to save money anyway. SBC matches the government’s contribution towards Swissinfo’s operating costs. The Senate will discuss the entire relief package in the winter session.

A coalition of organisations, including the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad, Educationsuisse and the media trade union SSM, is calling on parliament to reject the planned cuts to the federal contribution to the foreign mandate.

“Especially today, in times of growing disinformation, geopolitical tensions and an ever-growing community of Swiss Abroad, this reduction would be fatal,” they write in their press release. Instead of cuts, what is needed is a strengthening of Switzerland’s media presence abroad.