Ten years ago, Nicole, then 30, emigrated to Malaysia. She met her future husband Thanat, from Bangkok, while on holiday in Thailand. They decided their two children should be educated in Switzerland. It was not easy.

“It wasn’t love at first sight, but the feeling of coming home,” Nicole told 20 Minuten. At first, the relationship was long-distance. They married in 2017 and lived in Thailand.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, they realised the children’s prospects would be better in Switzerland. They moved in September 2021. “The beginning was brutal: eight years of summer were followed by cold and winter,” Nicole says.

The move strained their relationship. Nicole found a more flexible job, enabling Thanat to manage the household. The situation eased, a step that now neither regrets. Nicole adds: “We’ll stick it out until the children are grown up. And then Thanat and I will go back to Thailand. We already know that now.”