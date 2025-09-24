Today the House of Representatives adopted provisions to abolish lifelong pensions for widows and widowers. It also approved two motions to tighten the asylum system.

The Senate, following the same line, supports stricter rules on access to civilian service. According to the government, widows’ and widowers’ pensions no longer reflect reality, which is why it has decided to review them. Today the House of Representatives followed this line. These will no longer be widow’s pensions, but a “surviving parent’s pension” paid until the last child reaches the age of 25, regardless of the marital status of the parents.

After the Senate debated asylum on September 23, the House of Representatives held an extraordinary session the next day at the request of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party. Out of six proposals, two motions were accepted to reduce Switzerland’s “attractiveness” for illegal migration, against the advice of the government.

The Senate also wants to restrict access to civilian service to prevent a drop in military numbers. Currently, a simple application is enough to transfer, but the government is pushing for stricter conditions to limit departures from the armed forces.