Switzerland is planning a humanitarian operation: 20 injured children from the Gaza Strip are to be treated here. At the same time, parliamentarians from all parties are calling for the government to play a more active role in Gaza.

While Switzerland is ageing, children make up around half of the population in the Gaza Strip. Thousands have already been killed or injured. According to Swiss public broadcaster, SRF, the government has decided to rescue 20 injured children.

These children are to be brought to Switzerland with a maximum of four accompanying people. This has not yet been officially confirmed. However, according to SRF, several members of the government are involved in the operation.

The plan is to treat the children in Swiss hospitals, possibly in Geneva. Travelling to Switzerland will be a challenge, a source told SRF. Especially as every departure must be authorised by Israel. The status of the rescued families is also unclear; they may receive a humanitarian visa.

Gaza is constantly in the Swiss news these days. Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis had to flee from pro-Palestine demonstrators in Bellinzona. Meanwhile, his department has announced that Switzerland has not changed its position and remains in favour of a two-state solution, but it is not in favour of recognising Palestine as a state at present.

Yesterday parliamentarians from all parties submitted a joint motion to parliament for the first time. Their request to the government: Switzerland should submit an urgent motion to the UN General Assembly demanding access to the Gaza Strip and to all hostages.