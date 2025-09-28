Switzerland Today – vote edition

Dear Swiss Abroad,

If you thought Swiss politics was always predictable and by-the-book, think again. This Sunday was full of suspense and unexpected twists.

While the polls reckoned the vote on the electronic identity (e-ID) would be a sure thing, it ended up passing by the narrowest of margins. Meanwhile, the rental tax vote – expected to be too close to call – turned out to be a clear win from the very first projections.

In today’s special edition of our briefing, we break down what happened and what these votes could mean for the country’s future.

Enjoy the read!