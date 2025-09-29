Switzerland Today
Dear Swiss Abroad,
Our focus today is on yesterday’s referendum. The extremely narrow yes to an electronic identity has sparked strong reactions in the press. The Swiss Abroad, however, voted far more clearly in favour.
Also in the news: Lufthansa plans to cut 4,000 jobs, raising questions about the impact on SWISS.
Best wishes from Bern,
Sunday’s very close result in favour of an electronic identity (e-ID) is dominating commentary. The clear yes to abolishing the imputed rental value also divides Switzerland.
Polls by the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) had predicted a yes to the government’s e-ID proposal. But the suspense lasted until the end: only 50.4% of voters approved it. “Escaped with a black eye,” wrote Der Bund. The high no vote shows widespread scepticism about digitalisation. “Now the authorities must create trust – and enable a more digital everyday life,” commented Blick.
The abolition of the imputed rental value was approved by 57.7%, a clearer margin than expected. Implementation is unlikely before 2028 at the earliest. Support came mainly from German-speaking Switzerland and Ticino, while French-speaking Switzerland was overwhelmingly against. Commentators noted the result once again confirmed the linguistic divide.
Both e-ID and the abolition of the imputed rental value won much clearer approval among the Swiss Abroad than at home, according to our analysis.
Some 64% of Swiss Abroad supported the e-ID, compared with 50.4% overall. Many see clear advantages for accessing services and participating in politics. For the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad (OSA), the e-ID will “considerably facilitate the exercise of political rights by the Swiss diaspora”.
Swiss Abroad voters also backed the abolition of the imputed rental value with more than 61% in favour. Although they are hardly affected, they appear to have followed the government’s recommendation. Turnout among the Swiss Abroad was around 22%, slightly below the average of recent years.
In the cantonal votes, Ticino stood out by approving two initiatives to limit health insurance costs. Observers say the result could set a precedent.
Ticino, where premiums are set to rise sharply in 2026, voted to cap them at 10% of disposable household income, after subsidies. A similar nationwide initiative was rejected in 2024. Voters also approved higher tax deductions for premiums.
The canton’s health director called the results a protest against the system. The Tages-Anzeiger quoted Radical-Liberal parliamentarian Simone Gianini: “What happened this weekend in Ticino is also a signal to the rest of Switzerland. It shows what happens when the system is simply allowed to run into the wall unchecked.”
Lufthansa, parent company of Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS), plans to cut about 4,000 administrative jobs by 2030, the group announced today. It is not yet clear to what extent jobs in Switzerland will be affected.
Europe’s largest airline cites digitalisation, automation and tighter group integration as reasons for the cuts, affecting Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian and Brussels Airlines. Most reductions will be in Germany, but SWISS will likely be affected. “The staff are worried. The group’s structures are being increasingly centralised in Frankfurt, which limits companies’ autonomy,” noted SRF’s business editor.
The measure is part of a strategy to boost profitability, with a return target of 8-10% of turnover. At the same time, a pilots’ strike looms, threatening further disruption.


