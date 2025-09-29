The e-ID should enable easy access to government services from all devices but should remain voluntary.

Sunday’s very close result in favour of an electronic identity (e-ID) is dominating commentary. The clear yes to abolishing the imputed rental value also divides Switzerland.

Polls by the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) had predicted a yes to the government’s e-ID proposal. But the suspense lasted until the end: only 50.4% of voters approved it. “Escaped with a black eye,” wrote Der Bund. The high no vote shows widespread scepticism about digitalisation. “Now the authorities must create trust – and enable a more digital everyday life,” commented Blick.

The abolition of the imputed rental value was approved by 57.7%, a clearer margin than expected. Implementation is unlikely before 2028 at the earliest. Support came mainly from German-speaking Switzerland and Ticino, while French-speaking Switzerland was overwhelmingly against. Commentators noted the result once again confirmed the linguistic divide.