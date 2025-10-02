The new package of agreements with the EU worries both those in favour and those against.

Relations with the EU have climbed to the top tier of concerns for the Swiss population, with 42% of respondents in a Tamedia survey naming them as a major worry. Health costs remain highest (70%), followed by immigration (51%).

Compared with the previous survey two years ago, relations with Brussels have risen 14 percentage points. The reason is not spelled out, notes 24 heures, but the new package of agreements with the EU is the obvious factor. Supporters fear a loss of prosperity without the deal, while opponents warn of “subjugation” to Brussels and mass immigration.

Pensions, meanwhile, have fallen from second to sixth place (39%). The approval of a 13th monthly pension payment may explain the drop, Tamedia suggests.

Despite slipping five points since 2023 (from 75% to 70%), health costs remain the biggest concern, driven by rising compulsory insurance premiums. More on this below.