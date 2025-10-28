In several regions of Switzerland the vacancy rate is less than 1%. The picture shows the Wipkingen district in Zurich.

It’s becoming increasingly difficult for welfare recipients in Switzerland to maintain housing, according to the annual report of the Cities Initiative for Social Policy.

Although the rate of people on assistance has remained stable over the past few years in the cities analysed, the housing shortage is increasingly weighing on families in an economically precarious situation, the report warns.

“In addition to financial difficulties, stigmatisation linked to poverty or a criminal record further complicates the search for housing,” Michelle Beyeler, associate professor of political science at the University of Zurich and author of the chapter on housing, said in a statement. These difficulties have repercussions on employment, children’s schooling and social life, she said.

In an attempt to stop this spiral, various municipal social services have implemented specific measures, such as adjusting rental rates or timely financial aid to prevent evictions. But these efforts are reaching their limits.