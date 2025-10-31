There is a broad consensus in favour of continuing the bilateral path with the EU, but the new treaties are dividing Switzerland.

The consultation on Switzerland’s new package of bilateral agreements with the EU ends today in Bern. While the federal government has received broad support, enthusiasm remains limited – too many actors want to tailor the package to their own liking

Timed fittingly for Halloween, the consultation has its share of “fears”. The Swiss Union of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (USAM), for example, warned of a “bureaucratic monster”, according to Le Temps. While the right-wing Swiss People’s Party is the only political group to reject the package outright, even those in favour are not very enthusiastic. “Yes to the agreements – but everyone wants them customised,” writes Le Temps.

Although there is consensus on continuing the bilateral path, the new treaties are proving divisive. According to the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ), supporters view them as the future, while critics see them as a step toward EU accession. “Who is right? The bad news: nobody knows,” the NZZ comments.

At the heart of the debate is the contentious issue of dynamic legal alignment. In future, Switzerland is to adopt new EU law as a matter of principle within the bilateral agreements – a step that remains controversial in domestic politics. A rejection remains possible, but Brussels could respond with (potentially painful) countermeasures. While Switzerland is free to decide, the NZZ concludes, “it cannot escape the uncertainty.”