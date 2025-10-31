Switzerland Today
Dear Swiss Abroad,
Halloween in Switzerland is not only a time for treats, but also for tricks: from the debate over the EU package to Chinese bank sanctions and rising cases of child abduction, the issues are as complex as they are unsettling.
Luckily, for children at home, the day remains simple: dressing up, trick-or-treating, and enjoying a few sweets.
Spooky greetings,
Melanie Eichenberger
The consultation on Switzerland’s new package of bilateral agreements with the EU ends today in Bern. While the federal government has received broad support, enthusiasm remains limited – too many actors want to tailor the package to their own liking
Timed fittingly for Halloween, the consultation has its share of “fears”. The Swiss Union of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (USAM), for example, warned of a “bureaucratic monster”, according to Le Temps. While the right-wing Swiss People’s Party is the only political group to reject the package outright, even those in favour are not very enthusiastic. “Yes to the agreements – but everyone wants them customised,” writes Le Temps.
Although there is consensus on continuing the bilateral path, the new treaties are proving divisive. According to the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ), supporters view them as the future, while critics see them as a step toward EU accession. “Who is right? The bad news: nobody knows,” the NZZ comments.
At the heart of the debate is the contentious issue of dynamic legal alignment. In future, Switzerland is to adopt new EU law as a matter of principle within the bilateral agreements – a step that remains controversial in domestic politics. A rejection remains possible, but Brussels could respond with (potentially painful) countermeasures. While Switzerland is free to decide, the NZZ concludes, “it cannot escape the uncertainty.”
Switzerland’s decision not to adopt EU sanctions against two Chinese banks has reignited debate over how the country balances its economic and foreign policy interests.
Switzerland is not adopting the EU sanctions against two Chinese banks – and is being criticised for doing so. Fabian Molina, a parliamentarian from the left-wing Social Democratic Party speaks of “caving in” to China, while the Swiss federal government disagrees. It had taken the decision “taking into account foreign policy, foreign trade and legal criteria”.
Specifically, it concerns Heihe Rural Commercial Bank and Heilongjiang Suifenhe Rural Commercial Bank. The EU accuses Heihe Rural Commercial Bank and Heilongjiang Suifenhe Rural Commercial Bank of helping Russia evade sanctions.
According to Swiss public broadcaster, SRF, the Swiss federal government justifies its decision in that Swiss financial institutions have no activities with the two banks. Molina accuses the government of putting “profit above international law” while seeking to expand the free trade agreement with Beijing.
The Swiss government has support from the Centre Party and its party president, Philipp Bregy, who stresses that sanctions must have a “concrete effect”.
The economy ministry rejected accusations of weakness as “unfounded” but declined to say whether Beijing had exerted pressure. Similar criticism pointing to the Swiss government taking economic interests into consideration in sensitive foreign relations has surfaced before – notably over Switzerland’s cautious stance on sanctions related to Russia and the media.
International child abductions are on the rise in Switzerland. The justice ministry recorded 154 cases in 2024 – a figure that highlights slow procedures and coordination problems between authorities.
The Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) writes that the increase “demonstrates how fragile the protection of children’s welfare is in Switzerland.” The Hague Convention obliges states to return abducted children within six weeks, yet in Switzerland the process takes four to six months – sometimes longer.
In 2024, the Swiss foreign ministry handled 17 consular cases linked to international child abductions, while the justice ministry recorded 154 – a rising trend. Delays stem from complex legal procedures, limited expertise and inconsistent cooperation between cantonal and international authorities.
Other European countries, including Germany, Norway and the United Kingdom, have specialised family courts and accelerated procedures that enable faster returns. In Switzerland, fragmented responsibilities between courts, cantonal offices and international partners often lead to lengthy delays.
My two older children can hardly wait: “Halloween! We want to dress up and go trick-or-treating!” In our Bern suburb, the tradition has already taken root – and Halloween is becoming ever more popular in Switzerland
Thirty years ago, most Swiss would have been puzzled by children in spooky costumes. Today, supermarkets overflow with decorations and sweets, theme parks serve pumpkin dishes, and glowing jack-o’-lanterns light up the night.
The custom arrived from France in the 1990s and took time to catch on. Once retailers, media and pumpkin farmers embraced it, the pumpkin became the unofficial star of the season. Gone are the occult origins – today, it’s all about playful thrills, sugar and fun, as my colleague Thomas Stephens writes.
Opinions remain divided, however. Some view Halloween as a light-hearted celebration, others as a commercial gimmick. But as Der Bund notes, people enjoy “fearfulness” – the small thrill of safely being scared. While it is smaller than in the US, Halloween in Switzerland has carved out its own place, with plenty of creativity and humour.
Translated from German using DeepL/amva
