Despite stable sales, profits at Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) have fallen sharply – down 19% compared with last year – as the airline struggles with bottlenecks and slowing demand on transatlantic routes.

The months from July to September are typically the busiest months for airlines. But this year, even the holiday season was unable to improve SWISS’ result.

The airline’s operating profit fell by 19% in the first nine months of this year, as reported by Swiss public broadcaster, SRF, from CHF505 million ($630 million) in the previous year to the current figure of CHF411 million. Turnover remained stable at CHF4.2 billion, while passenger numbers rose by 0.8% to just under CHF14 million. However, the lack of engines and pilots prevented greater growth.

Rising fuel and airport costs, environmental taxes, and a shortage of engines and pilots have weighed heavily on results. Demand for flights to North America has also weakened, “especially in Economy Class,” says the chief financial officer at SWISS.

“The entire aviation industry is growing, but SWISS cannot participate fully at the moment,” CEO Jens Fehlinger said. The airline plans to introduce new short- and medium-haul aircraft next year, which will require major operational adjustments.

Translated from German using DeepL/amva