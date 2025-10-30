Switzerland Today
Dear Swiss Abroad,
Switzerland is not part of the European Union – but it is part of Europe. To better understand and highlight the connections across the continent, three young Swiss journalists have launched a daily newsletter featuring stories from all over Europe.
In today’s selection, we also look at the billion-franc legacy of the late “watch king” Jörg Bucherer, the alarming conditions of detention at Lausanne’s police station, and turbulence for Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS).
Best wishes from Bern,
Three young Swiss journalists have founded The European Correspondent, a newsletter designed to help readers better understand what is happening in Europe – and it has just received €2 million (CHF1.86 million) in EU funding.
At a time when journalism is facing layoffs and shrinking budgets, new initiatives are rare. The Tages-Anzeiger reports that the project was founded by Carla Allenbach, Julius E. O. Fintelmann and Philippe Kramer, aged 23 to 25. All three grew up in Switzerland but say their outlook is distinctly European. “We realised we needed a place where people could really understand what was happening in Europe,” says Kramer.
Local, mostly young correspondents write stories from their regions for the daily newsletter. The founders emphasise that their project should not be seen as Swiss – or as pro-EU propaganda. “We believe in Europe, but that’s not synonymous with the EU,” says Fintelmann. Their goal is to show that national issues are always, in some way, European issues.
A dispute has erupted over the inheritance of the late Lucerne “watch king” Jörg Bucherer, prompting intervention by the Swiss Federal Supervisory Authority for Foundations over concerns about conflicts of interest and concentration of power.
With the November 30 vote on the inheritance tax initiative approaching, this is a hot topic in Switzerland. A current example from the Swiss media shows that inheritance can quickly become complicated – especially when billions are involved.
Jörg Bucherer, the last representative of the Lucerne-based Bucherer jewellery dynasty, passed away in 2023. He had no direct descendants and decided that his fortune – over CHF4 billion ($4.31 billion) – should flow into a foundation. According to CH Media, Jessica De Ry, the only family member on the board, has raised concerns about a conflict of interest involving Urs Mühlebach, who serves both as executor of the will and as chairman of the foundation board.
As reported by the Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ), the Swiss Federal Supervisory Authority for Foundations has now appointed two trustees for the Jörg G. Bucherer Foundation. This is to ensure the foundation is managed independently despite the overlapping roles.
A report documenting 82 suicide attempts in Lausanne’s police detention facility in 2023 has sparked outrage and raised serious questions about detention conditions.
In all, 82 suicide attempts were reportedly made in Lausanne police prison in 2023. The figure, cited in a report by a committee of the Vaud cantonal parliament, could not be officially confirmed by the forensic medical service, the cantonal prison administration or the police. Authorities say the data may conflate attempted suicides with other forms of self-harm, and the police have not classified the cases medically.
Members of the commission have provided stark testimony about the conditions. “Staying there for more than 48 hours is horrific,” said committee president Marion Wahlen of the Radical-Liberal Party. “You hear screams, it’s reminiscent of torture,” added committee member Mathilde Marendaz, of the left-wing party Ensemble à gauche. The cells are cold, lack daylight, and offer no regular access to a courtyard. Although intended for stays of up to 48 hours, detainees are sometimes held for much longer – one case lasted 49 days.
Despite stable sales, profits at Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) have fallen sharply – down 19% compared with last year – as the airline struggles with bottlenecks and slowing demand on transatlantic routes.
The months from July to September are typically the busiest months for airlines. But this year, even the holiday season was unable to improve SWISS’ result.
The airline’s operating profit fell by 19% in the first nine months of this year, as reported by Swiss public broadcaster, SRF, from CHF505 million ($630 million) in the previous year to the current figure of CHF411 million. Turnover remained stable at CHF4.2 billion, while passenger numbers rose by 0.8% to just under CHF14 million. However, the lack of engines and pilots prevented greater growth.
Rising fuel and airport costs, environmental taxes, and a shortage of engines and pilots have weighed heavily on results. Demand for flights to North America has also weakened, “especially in Economy Class,” says the chief financial officer at SWISS.
“The entire aviation industry is growing, but SWISS cannot participate fully at the moment,” CEO Jens Fehlinger said. The airline plans to introduce new short- and medium-haul aircraft next year, which will require major operational adjustments.
Translated from German using DeepL/amva
Most Read
Swiss Abroad
Most Discussed
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative