At its weekly meeting, the Swiss government set the agenda for the first federal vote of 2026, taking place on March 8, and decided to relaunch its digital health record project.

On the first voting Sunday of 2026, voters will decide on four issues: the “CHF200 is enough” initiative, which seeks to cut the annual radio and television licence fee to CHF200 and exempt all companies; the government’s proposal to introduce individual taxation for married couples, aligning them with unmarried couples; the “cash initiative”, which aims to enshrine cash payments in the Constitution; and an initiative to create a climate fund to finance solar panels, building renovations and public transport.

The government also announced it is abandoning the electronic patient file, calling it overly complex and ineffective. It will be replaced by an electronic health record, to be automatically provided free of charge to all insured persons from 2030