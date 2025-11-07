It’s not easy to find a suitable place for the elderly in Switzerland.

Switzerland still lacks sufficient places in its medical and social care facilities, leaving many older people stuck in hospital beds while waiting for a vacancy.

An RTS report shows that around 15% of hospital beds in canton Neuchâtel are occupied by elderly patients awaiting placement in a medical and social care facility. The situation is similar in other cantons, including Geneva.

Finances are another obstacle: elderly people without savings or supplementary benefits often struggle to secure a place. The financial burden can then fall on relatives – in Geneva, for example, a medical and social care facility stay costs around CHF217 ($270) per day.

With the Swiss population ageing rapidly, the problem is expected to worsen. According to the Federal Statistical Office, the number of people aged over 80 will double by 2050 to 1.11 million – nearly 10% of the total population.