The week in Switzerland

It’s a deal! Last Friday Switzerland and the United States announced they had reached an agreement on tariffs for Swiss exports. Is it any good? Most people welcomed the news with an air of resignation: the new rate of 15% is better than 39% but it’s still far from ideal.

“From the outset, the Swiss government has been humiliated by the occupant of the White House. Confident of his strength, he took the Federal Council for a ride – it had no option but to return to the negotiating table, suffering torment and ridicule,” said La Liberté in Fribourg, which referred to a “Pyrrhic victory”. It pointed out that, as part of the deal, Swiss companies would be forced to invest $200 billion (CHF160 billion) in the US by 2028, “which will inevitably involve transferring jobs across the Atlantic”, and Switzerland would have to accept imports of “controversial agricultural products, such as hormone-treated beef or chlorinated chicken”.

Michel Darbellay, deputy director of the Swiss Farmers’ Union, played down the potential impact of the deal. “It’s a relief first for the dairy market, for cheese exports, but also for Swiss chocolate,” he told Swiss public broadcaster RTS. He pointed out that “chlorine-treated chicken is banned” in Switzerland and said the idea that Swiss supermarkets would be flooded with American meat was exaggerated. “We have the strictest animal welfare regulations in the world.”

The Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) said tariffs may have been reduced to 15%, but this is well above the 3% average in force at the start of the year. It added that there is still much uncertainty regarding Trump’s next intentions. “Politics in Washington is and remains a major risk for Switzerland, with or without Trump,” the NZZ said.

Negotiations must now translate the intentions of the framework deal into a detailed concrete agreement. “The road ahead looks fraught with obstacles,” predicted the NZZ am Sonntag.