The week in Switzerland

The bosses of Rolex, Richemont, MSC and other Swiss-based multinationals presented Donald Trump with a Rolex clock and a gold ingot in early November during talks at the White House on import tariffs imposed on Switzerland.

Are the Swiss CEOs who offered US President Donald Trump a Rolex and a gold bar during their discussions on tariffs guilty of corruption? Two Swiss parliamentarians have filed a criminal complaint with the Office of the Attorney General (OAG).

“The credibility of our institutions, respect for the rule of law and Switzerland’s international reputation are at stake,” Raphaël Mahaim and Greta Gysin, both from the left-wing Green Party, wrote in a seven-page letter to the OAG, seen by Swiss public broadcaster RTS.

Earlier this month the heads of six large Swiss companies (MSC, Rolex, Mercuria, Partners Group, MKS and Richemont) travelled to the White House – “not with empty hands” as Blick pointed out on Thursday – in an attempt to convince Trump that a bilateral trade agreement would significantly benefit both countries. Mahaim told RTS on Thursday that the question was whether the CEOs had breached the Criminal Code by trying to bribe a foreign agent.

“This unreal scene witnessed by Switzerland and the whole world, with industry leaders showering the American president with gifts of indecent value […] – has what was unthinkable just a few years ago become the norm?” he asked. “It’s like being in the Middle Ages – lords who kiss the monarch’s hands and literally cover him in gold to obtain a favour! In our societies, in the 21st century, these are things we don’t want to see.”

On Thursday the Financial Times wrote that “Swiss euphoria at securing lower US trade tariffs has given way to a backlash over ‘oligarch diplomacy’”.

“There’s a sense from some in Switzerland that this was very close to corruption,” former Swiss ambassador Daniel Woker told the FT. “I’m not sure it shows Switzerland at its best. It shows wheeling and dealing, but that’s not how we like to think of ourselves as a pillar of well-organised, lawful international relations.”

The question now is whether the OAG will take up the case. If it does, it could initiate an investigation. The case could then end up before the Federal Criminal Court.