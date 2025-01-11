The Week in Switzerland

On Monday Gerhard Pfister (pictured), president of the Centre Party, said he would step down in summer. Is he getting ready to take a shot at a seat in the seven-person government?

“In recent years, we’ve achieved a remarkable transformation of our party, laying the foundations for a strong Centre Party in the Swiss political landscape. Now’s the right time to make way for the new generation,” said Pfister, 62, who took over the leadership of the centre-right Christian Democratic Party in 2016 and guided it through a merger with the Conservative Democratic Party in 2021.

The Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ) described PfisterExternal link as the “quick-change artist of Swiss politics”, referring to his apparent shift from a religious conservative to a progressive reformer if it meant electoral success.

The NZZ also started playing government musical chairs, speculatingExternal link that if the Centre Party’s 62-year-old defence minister, Viola Amherd, were to stand down this year – as some think she might – the Radical-Liberal Party’s 63-year-old foreign minister, Ignazio Cassis, might jump with her for tactical reasons (if he goes on his own, so the thinking goes, his government seat is at greater risk of being filled by someone from the Centre Party).

The Centre Party – and Pfister himself – are keeping their cards close to their chest, but the Tages-Anzeiger reckoned Pfister would have decent chancesExternal link of getting elected to government. “It’s going to be an exciting year in the Centre Party,” it said.