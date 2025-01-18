The Week in Switzerland

Viola Amherd, who has led the defence ministry since January 1, 2019, announced her resignation on Wednesday. This coincided with a press conference on increasing the proportion of women in the army.

Her resignation, anticipated for some time, comes at the end of her presidential year. Recently, she faced mounting pressure, including an unusual public call for her resignation from the Swiss People’s Party.

Amherd’s most notable achievement was leading the campaign for the purchase of new fighter jets, narrowly approved by the Swiss public. However, mismanagement of projects such as the acquisition of six Israeli reconnaissance drones attracted criticism. Her efforts to align the Swiss Army more closely with NATO also angered conservative factions.

Attention has now shifted to her potential successor, with Gerhard Pfister emerging as a leading candidate. Recently, he stepped down as president of the Centre Party, to which Amherd belongs, and has signalled interest in joining the Federal Council. The Centre Party will begin its selection process on Monday.