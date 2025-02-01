The Week in Switzerland

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

Dear Swiss Abroad Welcome to our selection of the most important – and most colourful – stories from Switzerland over the past seven days. The announcement sent the Swiss research community into a frenzy: the US is now only allowing 18 countries unlimited access to AI computer chips – and Switzerland is not on that list. Other major topics this week include the overburdening of the Swiss justice system, which in some cases results in more lenient penalties; job satisfaction, which is not the same for everyone; and tickets for the Eurovision Song Contest, which will take place in Basel in May. Have a good read!

The big stories of the week

Keystone / Jean-Christophe Bott The US is restricting Switzerland’s access to computer chips that are crucial for artificial intelligence research. The Swiss government has reacted with bewilderment. Switzerland is a hub for AI research, with federal technology institutes ETH Zurich and EPFL leading the way. However, the US has now excluded Switzerland from the list of allied countries with unlimited access to AI computer chips. The reason: the US wants to prevent access to this cutting-edge technology by rival nations – particularly China. Only 18 countries, including Germany, France and Japan, will be granted unrestricted access to these powerful chips. The decision has been met with confusion and elicited strong reactions in Switzerland. Economics Minister Guy Parmelin described the move as difficult to understand, arguing that the US benefits from Switzerland’s using its chips for advanced research. In an interview with the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper, he called the move a “self-goal”. Parmelin now hopes that the US will reconsider its decision. Read the full article on SWI swissinfo.ch (in English) Read more Collapse

Keystone / Ennio Leanza According to the Swiss constitution, the judiciary must rule on cases “within a reasonable time.” However, with the courts overwhelmed, even sex offenders are receiving more lenient sentences. More than 17,000 cases are currently pending in Switzerland, according to a Tamedia report this week. One example cited is a case where a surgeon is still awaiting a final verdict more than 20 years after a fatal operation. “This example illustrates how important it is to conclude criminal cases quickly,” the report states. Delays place an enormous burden on both victims and perpetrators. Swiss law stipulates that offenders are entitled to a lighter sentence if court proceedings take too long. In practice, this means that even serious crimes can result in reduced penalties. Experts warn that this threatens the rule of law. Read the article in the Tages-Anzeiger External link (paywall, in German) Read more Collapse

KEYSTONE/DPA/Hannes P Albert Work conditions in Switzerland have improved in recent years – but not for everyone, according to a study by the Federal Statistical Office. Less pressure at work? Not everyone would agree. Between 2012 and 2022, women and young people were more likely to feel that working conditions had not improved for them. In fact, stress levels have risen among women over the past decade. Moreover, nearly a quarter (23.7%) of young people under 24 do not find their work meaningful. For many, the reasons include the pace of work, increased pressure, part-time jobs, and greater demands for flexibility. “In general, women, young people and foreigners are at the greatest disadvantage in terms of flexibility. They are also more likely to be affected by atypical working hours or on-call work,” writes Swiss public broadcaster, RTS. The full article on Swiss public broadcaster, RTS, External link with informative graphics (in French)

with informative graphics (in French) You can find the details in the study by the Federal Statistical Office External link (available in English) Read more Collapse

EPA/JESSICA GOW SWEDEN OUT “Switzerland: 12 points!” For the first time since Céline Dion’s victory in 1988, the Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Switzerland – thanks to Nemo. Tickets for the three shows in Basel went on sale this week. The first wave of tickets sold out in just seven minutes! Switzerland is hosting Eurovision this year after Nemo’s 2024 victory with The Code in Malmö, Sweden. Basel beat out other Swiss cities to host the world’s biggest television show. As of Wednesday, 42,000 tickets had already been sold. However, tickets for the live semi-finals (May 13 and 15) and the final (May 17) are still up for grabs in upcoming sales waves. One key requirement: only those who registered in early January will have another chance to buy tickets, according to Swiss public television, SRF. A maximum of four tickets per person can be purchased, and they will be personalised to prevent resales. However, despite these measures, resellers are already offering tickets for the final for CHF6,500 ($7,167). Read the news by the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) External link (in English) Read more Collapse

Swiss oddities

Once a year, Switzerland experiences a hair-raising moment: 7,200 sirens wail simultaneously – and anyone unfamiliar with the test is in for a shock.

My colleague Thomas Stephens, a true Londoner, was bewildered the first time he heard it. He glanced around the office nervously. Only when a colleague checked their watch and nodded knowingly did he realise: aha, it’s just a test!

Every year, sirens sound across Switzerland on the first Wednesday in February to test their functionality. But what to do in the event of a real alarm? Check the Alertswiss app, listen to the radio and flee to high ground in the event of a water alarm.

You can find more information in Tom’s article:

More An eye-opening guide to Switzerland’s ear-splitting sirens This content was published on Every year, on the first Wednesday in February, the sound of 7,200 sirens fills the Alpine air, startling anyone who doesn’t know it’s a test. Read more: An eye-opening guide to Switzerland’s ear-splitting sirens

The picture of the week

Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

On January 27, 1945, the Red Army liberated the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. More than a million were murdered there by the Nazis during the Second World War.

To honour the victims of the Holocaust, numerous buildings across Switzerland were illuminated on Monday evening under the hashtag #WeRemember, including the Swiss Federal Palace building in Bern.

The week ahead

Keystone / Michael Buholzer

The deadline for candidates to replace cabinet minister Viola Amherd of the Centre Party expires on Monday afternoon. Since Amherd announced her resignation for March 2025, speculation has been rife. So far, Markus Ritter, president of the St Gallen Farmers’ Association, is the only confirmed candidate. Will the party surprise us with another name? The Centre Party will select its shortlist on February 21, and the Federal Council election will take place on March 12.

The annual nationwide siren test will be conducted on Wednesday at 13:00. More details can be found in our latest “Swiss oddities” article.

Swiss ballot boxes close at midday on February 9. Shortly afterwards, the first projections for the Environmental Responsibility Initiative referendum will be published. Polls suggest a clear no vote. Cantonal and municipal elections will also take place across Switzerland next Sunday.

