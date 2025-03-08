The Week in Switzerland

The car-crash meeting between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House last Friday got all the headlines, but Swiss concerns over the reliability of the United States are growing.

“Within a short space of time, Donald Trump has elevated uncertainty to a political principle,” Thierry Burkart, president of the centre-right Radical-Liberal Party, said on Thursday. The US was moving away from a classic liberal democracy and “into the mindset of autocratic states”, he said. “This could have long-term economic consequences, particularly for the US itself.” Switzerland must react to this geopolitical uncertainty, Burkart said, arguing the Alpine country needed clear security and defence policy priorities in order to face up to the changed situation.

On Tuesday, the Tages-Anzeiger said several parliamentarians were beginning to have doubts about the purchase of American F-35 jets, fearing Trump might not accept a contract that is advantageous for Switzerland. Switzerland agreed a fixed price of CHF6 billion ($6.75 billion) for the planes, but production costs are likely to rise.

On Sunday, leaders of the left-wing Social Democratic Party said they were against a free trade agreement with the US. “Do we align ourselves with Europe, which upholds the rule of law and democracy, or do we send a signal to the world that we put profit above all else?” party co-president Cédric Wermuth asked rhetorically.