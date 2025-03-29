The Week in Switzerland

On March 13, a street in the centre of Bern was cordoned off due to an armed individual in a building.

Switzerland is generally considered a safe country – but the latest statistics have cast a shadow on that image. Last year, the number of criminal offences recorded in Switzerland rose for the third consecutive year.

The Swiss police recorded 563,633 criminal offences in 2024 – an increase of 7.9% on the previous year, according to the Federal Statistical Office. In 2023, the rise had already been 14%.

The increase applies to nearly all types of crime, but is particularly pronounced in cases of serious violence and cybercrime. Burglaries continue to climb too – from an average of 114 to 126 per day. “To sum up, the statistical picture of crime is rather worrying,” commented Le Temps.

The figures show that urban areas are the most affected. The highest crime rate was recorded in the canton of Basel-City, with 155 offences per 1,000 inhabitants. The city on the Rhine also reported the most violent crimes. Of the 91,929 defendants in 2024, fewer than half (42.3%) were Swiss nationals.