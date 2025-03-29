The Week in Switzerland
Dear Swiss Abroad,
Statistics and rankings take centre stage in this week's press review. Figures show that crime is on the rise in Switzerland even though the Alpine nation is still widely viewed abroad as a safe and pleasant country.
Our selection of the week’s news also looks at the Swiss public’s favourite brands –names that may stir a sense of nostalgia among the Swiss Abroad. And fittingly, new data this week adds further colour to the portrait of the Swiss Abroad.
Happy reading!
Switzerland is generally considered a safe country – but the latest statistics have cast a shadow on that image. Last year, the number of criminal offences recorded in Switzerland rose for the third consecutive year.
The Swiss police recorded 563,633 criminal offences in 2024 – an increase of 7.9% on the previous year, according to the Federal Statistical Office. In 2023, the rise had already been 14%.
The increase applies to nearly all types of crime, but is particularly pronounced in cases of serious violence and cybercrime. Burglaries continue to climb too – from an average of 114 to 126 per day. “To sum up, the statistical picture of crime is rather worrying,” commented Le Temps.
The figures show that urban areas are the most affected. The highest crime rate was recorded in the canton of Basel-City, with 155 offences per 1,000 inhabitants. The city on the Rhine also reported the most violent crimes. Of the 91,929 defendants in 2024, fewer than half (42.3%) were Swiss nationals.
Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter of Switzerland and former UEFA President Michel Platini of France were once again on trial – this time before the Extraordinary Court of Appeal of the Federal Criminal Court.
As in the first trial, both men were acquitted “for the benefit of the doubt”. The charges involved fraud, mismanagement, and document forgery, all relating to a CHF2 million payment made by FIFA to Platini in 2011.
Both defendants have always maintained their innocence, arguing the payment was to settle unpaid salary. The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland could still appeal to the Federal Supreme Court, though only on narrow legal grounds.
Twint is on a roll. We already knew that the Swiss payment application saw record usage last year, with 773 million transactions. But this week we also learned that it is the favourite brand of the Swiss for the second year running.
This result can be seen as a sign of the times. In fact, a new survey by the Swiss National Bank published this week showed that, in 2024, cash was for the first time dethroned by electronic means for everyday payments in Switzerland.
It’s also possible to win over the Swiss via their stomachs. Zweifel (crisps) and Ricola (herbal sweets) took 2nd and 3rd place respectively. Lindt & Sprüngli (chocolate) came 5th.
The ranking drawn up by the consumer research company GfK Switzerland also looked at the 20 most popular non-profit organisations in Switzerland. The top three places went to Swiss Air Rescue Rega, the Swiss Paraplegic Foundation and the Swiss Red Cross.
The latest figures from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) show that more Swiss citizens are choosing to live abroad each year.
In 2024, a total of 826,700 Swiss passport holders were residing outside the country – an increase of 13,300 people (or 1.6%) compared to the previous year.
The new data reveal no dramatic shifts in destination trends. As in previous years, close to two-thirds (64%) of Swiss Abroad live in Europe. Neighbouring countries remain the most popular: France hosts the largest Swiss expat community (212,100), followed by Germany (101,000) and Italy (52,600).
Outside Europe, North America continues to be the preferred destination for Swiss citizens, accounting for 16% of the total. The United States is home to the largest Swiss community outside Europe, with 84,700 Swiss. Canada and Australia follow in second and third place, respectively.
The FSO also provides insights into the profile of the Swiss Abroad. Three-quarters of them hold at least one additional nationality. More than half (55%) are working-age adults between 18 and 64 years old. Minors represent 21% of the population abroad, while senior citizens account for 24%. Women make up a slight majority, at 54%.
Next week promises more revealing statistics. The Federal Statistical Office is set to publish its latest data on domestic population trends, household income, poverty and living conditions.
In culture, two major festivals will take the spotlight: the Fribourg International Film Festival, which concludes with its awards ceremony on Saturday evening, and the Visions du Réel documentary film festival, which opens next Friday in Nyon.
While the flood of annual financial results is slowing, a few are still expected in the week ahead, including those from La Mobilière insurance and Jungfrau ski lifts.
