Swiss Agree EU Deal, Rebuilding Ties After 2021 Breakdown

(Bloomberg) — Switzerland and the European Union agreed on a deal to ensure the country’s access to the bloc’s single market, hitting an unofficial end-of-year deadline after lengthy and intense talks.

It comes more than three years after Switzerland walked away from the last attempt to form a comprehensive accord, a shock move that set back relations between the sides. Without such a treaty, the EU had said it wouldn’t automatically renew bilateral arrangements, threatening disruption in areas like trade.

The agreement was announced by Swiss President Viola Amherd and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at a joint press conference in Bern on Friday, where von der Leyen called it “historic.” EU and Swiss officials will now work on the legal texts of the documents ahead of the final approval.

While the development marks progress, there are still major hurdles to overcome, most crucially a national vote in Switzerland. EU officials have expressed concern about how difficult it will be sell a deal to the public and that ratification can’t be taken for granted.

Among the sticking points in the talks was free movement of people, with the Swiss government facing domestic pressure on immigration led by right-wing politicians. Both sides recently reached a compromise that includes a reworked safeguard clause.

The negotiations also covered Swiss payments to the EU, science funding, rail transport and electricity. On the last of those, Swiss business lobbies had pushed for closer cooperation with Brussels to ensure security of supply and strengthen grid stability.

