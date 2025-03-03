Swiss Face Rent Cuts as Mortgage Benchmark Drops to 2023 Level

(Bloomberg) — Switzerland’s national benchmark for mortgage costs dropped to the level it had before the global inflation surge, potentially setting up tenants on the country’s high-price housing market for rent cuts.

After increases in line with interest rates, the reference interest rate for rents was now set at 1.5%, down from 1.75%, the Federal Office of Housing said on Monday. Under Swiss law, a benchmark decrease by a quarter percentage-point enables tenants to demand a rent cut by 3%.

The decrease — valid from Tuesday — is driven by the Swiss National Bank’s lowering of borrowing costs due to weak inflation. Depending on how strongly rent cuts weigh on consumer-price growth, they could become another factor subduing the gauge in Switzerland. Economists expect the result to feed through to inflation figures during the second half of this year.

Not all tenants will be able to claim a rent reduction as that depends on which reference rate a contract is based on. Some landlords might not have passed on increases from the previous hikes of the benchmark.

