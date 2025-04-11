The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Swiss Made

Swiss student breaks drone world speed record

A student breaks a world speed record with his drone
A student breaks a world speed record with his drone Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss student breaks drone world speed record
Listening: Swiss student breaks drone world speed record

Samuele Gobbi, a student at the Fribourg School of Engineering and Architecture (HEIA-FR), has smashed the world speed record with a quadricopter drone, reaching 557.64km/h. This achievement has been entered in the Guinness World Records.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

It was a personal challenge that turned into a technical feat: in just one semester, Gobbi developed, built and tested a drone that set a speed record, HEIA-FR said in a press release on Friday.

A keen FPV (First Person View) pilot, the electrical engineering student is closely following the rapid technological developments in the field of drones. With his friends, he designed his first prototype as part of his course, with the aim of making it as fast as possible.

External Content

Given the promising results, Gobbi suggested that for his Master’s thesis he should study the optimisation of high-speed flight with a quadricopter. Under the supervision of Nicolas Rouvé, and with the support of members of the HEIA-FR’s Interdisciplinary UAV Research Group (GRID), Gobbi developed, built and tested the “Fastboy 2” UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle).

Interdisciplinary project

Some innovative concepts set Fastboy 2 apart from the competition: its inertial water cooling system and its revolutionary aerodynamic design.

More

“The high thermal inertia of the water, which is contained in two tanks, enables the electronics to be cooled. In addition, the drone’s arms have been designed to carry the craft at high speed. In the air, the force comes from both the engine and the arms”, Gobbi explained.

“It’s very much an interdisciplinary project: I dealt with the electrical aspects, but also mechanics, aerodynamics and project management,” he said, adding that the knowledge and skills acquired during this Master’s thesis are just as important as the final result.

+ Switzerland’s drone dilemma

Risk analysis

Risk analysis is also a fundamental theme in ensuring the safety of people and objects. Although it complies with current regulations, the operation of this 1.6kg aircraft with a maximum power output of 10kW requires rigorous safety measures.

As the tests progressed, the possibility of beating the previous record set at 480km/h by South Africa’s Luke Maximo Bell loomed large. The certification protocol was strict: the flight had to be horizontal or upwards, and 100 metres in a straight line, in two opposite directions, all within the same hour.

External experts supervised the test and confirmed the speed achieved: 557.64km/h. The record was subsequently entered in the Guinness World Records.

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out this short survey to help us understand your needs: https://survey.survicate.com/d0df481d0b13412d/?p=anonymousExternal link

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Is your place of origin, your Heimatort, important to you?

Every Swiss citizen has a Heimatort, a place of origin, but many have never visited theirs. What’s your relationship with your Heimatort? What does it mean to you?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What impact do social media platforms have on democratic debate?

Do Facebook, X, TikTok and co. foster a diverse and dynamic “digital public square”? Or do they just make people angrier and more entrenched?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Swiss population has negative image of Trump according to survey

More

Swiss population has negative view of Trump

This content was published on The majority of Swiss respondents painted a negative picture of US President Donald Trump, according to a survey. Women were even more critical of him than men.

Read more: Swiss population has negative view of Trump

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR