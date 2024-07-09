Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Armasuisse and defence ministry discuss the use of Swiss drones

The Swiss defence procurement body armasuisse, has discussed the possible independent development of drones in Switzerland with industry representatives and the defence ministry. These should be able to carry out attack and reconnaissance missions.

The development of small and medium-sized drones is in line with the Armed Forces’ Vision 2030, which aims to strengthen its defense capabilities by enabling Switzerland to successfully prevent or repel attacks. This was announced by armasuisse on Tuesday.

The talks focused on the involvement of partners in the delivery of subcomponents, complete systems or the provision of testing or training opportunities, it added. The aim is to strengthen Switzerland’s security-relevant technology and industrial base. The aim is to reduce dependencies and supply bottlenecks from abroad.

+Military biscuits fatten federal coffers

In view of the increasing threats and ongoing global conflicts, the  defence ministry set up a drone task force in June under the leadership of armasuisse. The first tests with the troops using their own drones are to be carried out from 2025.

Translated from German by DeepL/amva

