Outlook for Swiss exports brightens

Outlook for Swiss export industry brightens Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The outlook for the Swiss export industry brightened slightly in October. However, the further development depends on external factors.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Aussichten für Schweizer Exportindustrie hellen sich auf Original Read more: Aussichten für Schweizer Exportindustrie hellen sich auf

The semi-annual Allianz Trade Export Forecast stood at -0.12 points in October, an improvement of 0.35 points. The multi-year low of -1.4 points from the end of 2022 is now a distant memory, Allianz Trade announced on Thursday.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“It appears that most Swiss export companies are in a good position,” said Jan Möllmann, CEO of Allianz Trade Switzerland, on the index. The drivers of the improvement in Switzerland were air freight and the financial markets. However, Möllmann was only cautiously optimistic about the future, as developments depend heavily on the global economy and geopolitical factors.

According to the report, industrial production continues to decline in all sectors worldwide. This is weakening demand for Swiss goods.

In addition, the Swiss franc remains strong and is making exports from Switzerland more expensive. Exports to Europe in particular have lost momentum in recent months, according to the report.

Nevertheless, the experts at Allianz Trade expect the Swiss economy to recover further by the end of the year. The easing of monetary policy in Europe and the USA, which is boosting international demand for goods, is likely to be responsible for this.

However, it is unlikely to be enough for significant investment in equipment. “The momentum is only likely to develop towards the end of the year,” says the insurer.

The Allianz Trade Export Index takes into account leading indicators from industry, transportation, financial and commodity markets as well as new sentiment indicators. A total of around 100 components are incorporated into the model.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.