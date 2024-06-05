Swiss broadcaster appoints Eurovision Song Contest officials

Following Nemo's victory in Malmö, Sweden, Switzerland is the next ESC host country. At the end of May, SBC sent out detailed application dossiers to the cities wishing to host the event in mid-May 2025. Keystone-SDA

The Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) Executive Board has appointed Reto Peritz from Swiss public radio and television, SRF and Moritz Stadler from the French-speaking Swiss public television, RTS as the managers charged with overseeing the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 task force. Both come with many years of experience.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de SRG bestimmt Verantwortliche für Eurovision Song Contest Original Read more: SRG bestimmt Verantwortliche für Eurovision Song Contest

Ahead of the “Herculean undertaking” of organising the Eurovision Song Contest in 2025, on Tuesday the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) announced the appointment of two managers tasked with overseeing the Eurovision task force.

The 51-year-old Peritz is Head of the Entertainment Department at SRF, while the 38-year-old Stadler is Head of Operations at RTS. Both will remain in their rolls, but will gradually hand over the management of their projects by June 2025 and concentrate fully on the organisation of the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC).

According to SBC, both managers have experience with the ESC. Reto Peritz was Head of Delegation for Switzerland and an elected member of the ESC Reference Group from 2019 to 2021.

Moritz Stadler worked for the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) for a long time. It is the umbrella organisation of public broadcasters in Europe. Its best-known product is the ESC, the world’s most watched singing competition on television.

Following Nemo’s victory in Malmö, Sweden, Switzerland is the next ESC host country. At the end of May, SBC sent out detailed application dossiers to the cities wishing to host the event in mid-May 2025. The bidding period runs until the end of June and SBC intends to announce the venue at the end of August.

