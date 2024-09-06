SWISS expands winter flights from Geneva

Swiss International Airlines is expanding its route network from Geneva for the coming winter season.

The Lufthansa subsidiary announced on Friday, a daily direct flight to Berlin will be offered from the end of October. The new connection complements the existing four weekly flights from Geneva to Hamburg. It will thus strengthen Swiss’s presence in northern Germany.

Connections to Scandinavia will also be expanded. Swiss is increasing the frequency of flights to Copenhagen, Stockholm, Gothenburg and Oslo in order to meet the growing demand from winter sports enthusiasts.

The range of flights to Southern Europe will also be expanded with additional connections to Athens, Marrakesh, Valencia and Málaga. Swiss is thus aiming to meet the demand for sunny destinations in winter too.

The 2024/2025 winter flight timetable is valid from October 27, 2024 to March 29, 2025. In addition to the long-haul destination of New York, SWISS will be offering a total of 21 short-haul destinations from Geneva. The new flights can be booked from September 10, 2024.

