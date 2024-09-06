Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Made

SWISS expands winter flights from Geneva

plane
Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
SWISS expands winter flights from Geneva
Listening: SWISS expands winter flights from Geneva

Swiss International Airlines is expanding its route network from Geneva for the coming winter season.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The Lufthansa subsidiary announced on Friday, a daily direct flight to Berlin will be offered from the end of October. The new connection complements the existing four weekly flights from Geneva to Hamburg. It will thus strengthen Swiss’s presence in northern Germany.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Connections to Scandinavia will also be expanded. Swiss is increasing the frequency of flights to Copenhagen, Stockholm, Gothenburg and Oslo in order to meet the growing demand from winter sports enthusiasts.

The range of flights to Southern Europe will also be expanded with additional connections to Athens, Marrakesh, Valencia and Málaga. Swiss is thus aiming to meet the demand for sunny destinations in winter too.

The 2024/2025 winter flight timetable is valid from October 27, 2024 to March 29, 2025. In addition to the long-haul destination of New York, SWISS will be offering a total of 21 short-haul destinations from Geneva. The new flights can be booked from September 10, 2024.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
50 Likes
72 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
43 Likes
39 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Close-up view of cannabis buds in a bottling jar.

More

Zurich cannabis study receives positive assessment

This content was published on Health officials in the city of Zurich have given a positive assessment of a controlled study into the recreational use of cannabis, one year after it was launched.

Read more: Zurich cannabis study receives positive assessment

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR