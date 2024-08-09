Swiss telecoms firm develops drone network with the help of Nokia

Telecoms company Swisscom is to reinforce a nationwide network of drones, to enable automated flights for surveillance purposes in particular. It will call on the services of Finland's Nokia, which has already set up such a system in Belgium.

The Swiss drone network will be available this autumn for infrastructure inspections, police operations or the protection of large areas, Swisscom Broadcast, a subsidiary of the blue giant, announced on Thursday. This new offering, called “Drone-in-a-Box”, complements the one launched a year ago.

“The Drone-in-a-Box units will enhance the widespread availability of operationally efficient drone applications for industrial purposes and to ensure public safety,” the statement said. Swisscom is committed to complying with the legal framework for the operation of the drone network, including frequency usage and flight safety.

The financial details of the collaboration with Nokia are not specified.

