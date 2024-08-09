Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss telecoms firm develops drone network with the help of Nokia

Generated with artificial intelligence.
Telecoms company Swisscom is to reinforce a nationwide network of drones, to enable automated flights for surveillance purposes in particular. It will call on the services of Finland's Nokia, which has already set up such a system in Belgium.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The Swiss drone network will be available this autumn for infrastructure inspections, police operations or the protection of large areas, Swisscom Broadcast, a subsidiary of the blue giant, announced on Thursday. This new offering, called “Drone-in-a-Box”, complements the one launched a year ago.

“The Drone-in-a-Box units will enhance the widespread availability of operationally efficient drone applications for industrial purposes and to ensure public safety,” the statement said. Swisscom is committed to complying with the legal framework for the operation of the drone network, including frequency usage and flight safety.

The financial details of the collaboration with Nokia are not specified.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

