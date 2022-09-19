Swiss monkeypox cases slowing but top 500 mark
Switzerland and neighbouring Liechtenstein have recorded more than 500 cases of monkeypox since the start of the outbreak in May.This content was published on September 19, 2022 - 17:41
The Federal Office of Public Health on Monday reported 502 confirmed cases. The canton of Basel-City has the highest incidence with 14.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Zurich (12.7) and Geneva (9.7).
But the overall infection rate is decreasing in Switzerland, which is line with World Health Organization findings worldwide.
Last month, the Swiss government said it would procure 100,000 doses of vaccine and 1,000 units of a treatment against monkeypox.
The government said it expected about 20,000 people to be vaccinated.
The Swiss army is also procuring 60,000 doses of the vaccine and 500 antiviral treatments to ensure a contingency stock which can also be used in the event of an outbreak of other smallpox viruses.
