Zermatt restaurateurs sentenced for defying Covid-19 measures

Following the restaurateurs' arrest in 2021, their restaurant in the mountain resort of Zermatt briefly became a site for demonstrations by those opposed to Covid restrictions. Keystone-SDA

A Swiss court has given three restaurateurs in Zermatt, who were arrested in 2021 during the pandemic after repeatedly ignoring police orders to close their establishment, suspended sentences and fines.

Their restaurant, the Walliserkanne, was closed for two weeks at the end of October 2021 by order of the Valais government. The three landlords, a married couple and their son, have received conditional fines between CHF7,680 and 9,750 with a probation period of two or three years.

Immediately after the public reading of the verdict by the district court in Visp in Valais, the lawyers for the three defendants announced that their clients would appeal to the cantonal court.

During official controls in October 2021, the Valais police discovered that their restaurant in Zermatt had violated several anti-Covid measures. In particular, staff were not wearing face masks and were not checking customers’ contact details and Covid certificate.

