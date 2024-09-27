Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Perspectives

Zermatt restaurateurs sentenced for defying Covid-19 measures

Zermatt landlords sentenced after violating corona rules
Following the restaurateurs' arrest in 2021, their restaurant in the mountain resort of Zermatt briefly became a site for demonstrations by those opposed to Covid restrictions. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Zermatt restaurateurs sentenced for defying Covid-19 measures
Listening: Zermatt restaurateurs sentenced for defying Covid-19 measures

A Swiss court has given three restaurateurs in Zermatt, who were arrested in 2021 during the pandemic after repeatedly ignoring police orders to close their establishment, suspended sentences and fines.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Their restaurant, the Walliserkanne, was closed for two weeks at the end of October 2021 by order of the Valais government. The three landlords, a married couple and their son, have received conditional fines between CHF7,680 and 9,750 with a probation period of two or three years.

+ Zermatt restaurateurs who defied Covid measures released

Immediately after the public reading of the verdict by the district court in Visp in Valais, the lawyers for the three defendants announced that their clients would appeal to the cantonal court.

During official controls in October 2021, the Valais police discovered that their restaurant in Zermatt had violated several anti-Covid measures. In particular, staff were not wearing face masks and were not checking customers’ contact details and Covid certificate.

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
53 Likes
52 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
139 Likes
104 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
31 Likes
31 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Adapted Swiss borders with France and Italy

More

Glacier melt causes changes to Swiss-Italian border

This content was published on Switzerland has adapted its borders with Italy and France. The changes with Italy are linked to melting glaciers, while those with France concern a tram line and rivers in the Geneva region.

Read more: Glacier melt causes changes to Swiss-Italian border
Almost one in five tunnels shows moderate damage

More

Report: one in five Swiss tunnels damaged, but safe

This content was published on According to Switzerland's Federal Roads Office (Astra), national roads are in good condition overall. Almost one in five tunnels has moderate damage but they are safe, it said on Thursday.

Read more: Report: one in five Swiss tunnels damaged, but safe
ZH: couple punished for reducing two women to virtual slavery

More

Swiss couple sentenced for enslaving two housekeepers

This content was published on A 46-year-old Swiss man has received a three year sentence, including nine months in jail, for exploiting, locking up and handcuffing two housekeepers he brought to Switzerland between 2018 and 2019.

Read more: Swiss couple sentenced for enslaving two housekeepers

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR