About half of the Swiss cantons expect a deficit for 2025

The situation varies. Around half of the cantons are expecting to be in the red and the other half in the black.
The financial situation of the cantons is developing positively in many places. The canton of Bern is expecting the largest surplus with a plus of CHF246 million ($354 million). Higher income was generated in the canton of Zug, for example, due to strong population growth and high-tax inward migration.
In some cases, however, expenditure increased more than income. The canton of Vaud recorded the largest deficit, with a loss of CHF303 million. This is the largest deficit in 25 years for the western Swiss canton.
The cantons recorded the highest expenditure in the areas of education, social affairs and health. Costs in these areas have risen sharply across Switzerland.
Translated from French by DeepL/ds
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Most Swiss don’t fall asleep without their mobile phone
This content was published on
The mobile phone has replaced the book on most Swiss bedside tables. According to a survey conducted by Ikea, nearly 60% of them won't go to sleep without their mobile. This rate soars to 79% among 18-39 year-olds.
Only 11% of companies in line with Paris Agreement
This content was published on
Only 11 percent of listed companies worldwide are currently operating in line with the 1.5 degree target of the Paris Climate Agreement. This is the conclusion of an analysis by the US financial services provider MSCI.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.