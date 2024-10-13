About half of the Swiss cantons expect a deficit for 2025

Around half of the Swiss cantons expect a deficit for 2025 Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Swiss cantons have presented their budgets for 2025 in recent weeks.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Rund die Hälfte der Schweizer Kantone erwartet ein Defizit für 2025 Original Read more: Rund die Hälfte der Schweizer Kantone erwartet ein Defizit für 2025

The situation varies. Around half of the cantons are expecting to be in the red and the other half in the black.

The financial situation of the cantons is developing positively in many places. The canton of Bern is expecting the largest surplus with a plus of CHF246 million ($354 million). Higher income was generated in the canton of Zug, for example, due to strong population growth and high-tax inward migration.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In some cases, however, expenditure increased more than income. The canton of Vaud recorded the largest deficit, with a loss of CHF303 million. This is the largest deficit in 25 years for the western Swiss canton.

+ UBS lowers growth forecasts for Swiss economy in 2025

The cantons recorded the highest expenditure in the areas of education, social affairs and health. Costs in these areas have risen sharply across Switzerland.

Translated from French by DeepL/ds

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.