UBS lowers growth forecasts for Swiss economy in 2025

The experts now anticipate growth in gross domestic product (GDP) of 1.3% in 2025, compared with 1.5% previously, according to a statement released on Monday. Adjusted for sporting events, growth should reach 1.5%, versus 1.7% previously forecast.
The bank believes that the main risks lie with the eurozone, Switzerland’s most important trade partner. “A weaker-than-expected acceleration in economic activity in the eurozone is also likely to delay the recovery in Swiss industry, and thus put the brakes on Swiss growth in 2025”, say the economists.
For 2024, UBS is still forecasting GDP growth of 1.4%, or 1.0% in adjusted terms.
Domestically, inflationary risks are weakening. The experts are revising their inflation forecast to 1.1% from 1.2% this year, and to 0.7% from 1.0% in 2025, which “supports the outlook for consumption”, they said.
Translated from French with DeepL/gw
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Foreign affairs
European nations snub Swiss-made weapons over Ukraine restrictions
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.