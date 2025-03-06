Far fewer unaccompanied minors apply for asylum in Switzerland

Asylum: sharp decline in unaccompanied minors in 2024 Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Last year, the number of unaccompanied minors seeking asylum in Switzerland dropped by nearly 40% compared to 2023.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Asilo: netto calo dei minorenni non accompagnati nel 2024 Original Read more: Asilo: netto calo dei minorenni non accompagnati nel 2024

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The decline can be attributed to a dwindling number of applications from Afghan, Turkish and Syrian nationals.

Persons traveling alone who claimed to be minors and applied in the country totaled 2,639, a figure equivalent to 12.4% of all asylum applications (17.9% in 2023), the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) said.

+ Asylum in Switzerland

In the year under review, the majority of unaccompanied minors came from Afghanistan (1,295; 49%), a figure that equates to a 53% decrease compared to 2023 (2,774), the note points out. From Somalia came 217, Algeria 214, Morocco 202 and Guinea 111.

The most represented age group was between 16 and 17 (76.2%), while unaccompanied minors aged 13 to 15 were significantly fewer (22.2%). Those between the ages of 8 and 12, on the other hand, were only 1.4%. Almost all of them were male (95.2%), SEM points out.

The data refer to the age declared by the applicants themselves when they entered a federal asylum centre. Audits conducted in the past, however, have revealed that about a quarter of young asylum seekers are clearly over the age of 18.

In the year under review, the actual number of asylum applications filed could therefore undergo a sharp downward adjustment as well, said SEM.

More

More Switzerland reports drop in asylum applications in 2024 This content was published on The number of asylum applications submitted in Switzerland in 2024 decreased by 8.2% to 27,740 cases. Read more: Switzerland reports drop in asylum applications in 2024

Translated from Italian by DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.