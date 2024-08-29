Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss commission sees need for action in security policy

The commission calls for the army to focus more on its defence capabilities. Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
More spending on the army, defence cooperation with NATO and a revision of the neutrality policy: this is what a group of experts has recommended to the Swiss government. It has formulated 100 recommendations for a "future-oriented security policy".

The commission set up by the defence ministry a year ago published its 68-page final report on Thursday. In it, the commission makes over 100 recommendations in seven areas on how a future-oriented security policy could be structured.

For example, the commission calls for the army to focus more on its defence capabilities and for the defence budget to be increased to 1% of gross domestic product by 2030.

+ Swiss army chief wants to refocus on defence

It also recommends relaxing the ban on the re-export of Swiss weapons to certain countries.

The report is intended to provide impetus for the Security Policy Strategy 2025, on which the defence ministry has just begun work.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

