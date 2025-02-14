Swiss ‘Covid leaks’ scandal: court keeps gagging order
Swiss prosecutors, investigating a leak of confidential government information during the pandemic, remain blocked from seeing communications between an ex-minister's communications head and journalists.
Berset’s then head of communications and the CEO of the Ringier media group came under investigation. But the Swiss courts have kept evidence under seal to protect the anonymity of journalistic sources.
In a ruling published on Friday, the Federal Court upheld a previous court decision to this effect.
The OAG is still unable to obtain access to the equipment and data of the former head of communications at the interior ministry, Peter Lauener, and the CEO of Ringier, which was seized during searches.
The Federal Court argued that the criminal code guarantees the protection of media professionals’ sources. This protection can only be lifted to clarify serious offences or to assist a person in immediate danger. These conditions have not been met in the present case, it said.
