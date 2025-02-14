Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Swiss ‘Covid leaks’ scandal: court keeps gagging order

Corona-Leaks: protection of sources wins out over MPC
Covid leaks: protection of sources wins out. Keystone-SDA

Swiss prosecutors, investigating a leak of confidential government information during the pandemic, remain blocked from seeing communications between an ex-minister's communications head and journalists.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Federal Court upheld a previous gagging order despite an appeal from the Office of the Attorney General (OAG).

Former Interior Minister Alain Berset was at the centre of a political storm during the Covid-19 pandemic when planned government measures were leaked to the media.

+ Swiss media unimpressed by ‘Covid leaks’ probe report

Berset’s then head of communications and the CEO of the Ringier media group came under investigation. But the Swiss courts have kept evidence under seal to protect the anonymity of journalistic sources.

In a ruling published on Friday, the Federal Court upheld a previous court decision to this effect.

The OAG is still unable to obtain access to the equipment and data of the former head of communications at the interior ministry, Peter Lauener, and the CEO of Ringier, which was seized during searches.

The Federal Court argued that the criminal code guarantees the protection of media professionals’ sources. This protection can only be lifted to clarify serious offences or to assist a person in immediate danger. These conditions have not been met in the present case, it said.

Translated from French with DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

How important are Swiss-EU bilateral agreements for Swiss nationals living abroad?

What are the pros and cons of the new agreement between Bern and Brussels? How might it affect your life?

Join the discussion
63 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should the Swiss economy be adapted to the planet’s ecological limits?

What are your thoughts on the "environmental responsibility initiative" that will be decided on February 9, 2025.

Join the discussion
140 Likes
59 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
65 Likes
122 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Precious metals stolen from watch supplier in Le Locle

More

Thieves steal precious metals from Swiss watchmaker

This content was published on Thieves raided the factory of the Swiss watch supplier Werthanor in Le Locle in northwestern Switzerland on Thursday morning. They fled across the border to France with precious metals.

Read more: Thieves steal precious metals from Swiss watchmaker

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR