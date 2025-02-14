Swiss ‘Covid leaks’ scandal: court keeps gagging order

Covid leaks: protection of sources wins out. Keystone-SDA

Swiss prosecutors, investigating a leak of confidential government information during the pandemic, remain blocked from seeing communications between an ex-minister's communications head and journalists.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Corona-Leaks: la protection des sources l’emporte sur le MPC Original Read more: Corona-Leaks: la protection des sources l’emporte sur le MPC

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Federal Court upheld a previous gagging order despite an appeal from the Office of the Attorney General (OAG).

Former Interior Minister Alain Berset was at the centre of a political storm during the Covid-19 pandemic when planned government measures were leaked to the media.

+ Swiss media unimpressed by ‘Covid leaks’ probe report

Berset’s then head of communications and the CEO of the Ringier media group came under investigation. But the Swiss courts have kept evidence under seal to protect the anonymity of journalistic sources.

In a ruling published on Friday, the Federal Court upheld a previous court decision to this effect.

The OAG is still unable to obtain access to the equipment and data of the former head of communications at the interior ministry, Peter Lauener, and the CEO of Ringier, which was seized during searches.

The Federal Court argued that the criminal code guarantees the protection of media professionals’ sources. This protection can only be lifted to clarify serious offences or to assist a person in immediate danger. These conditions have not been met in the present case, it said.

Translated from French with DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.