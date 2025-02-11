Switzerland receives poor marks in fight against public sector corruption

Switzerland is not improving in the fight against corruption according to Transparency International. The NGO points to shortcomings in the fight against money laundering, private corruption, corporate prosecution and whistleblower protection.

Français fr Corruption: pas d'amélioration en Suisse, selon Transparency

According to the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2024, published on Tuesday, Switzerland ranks fifth, but scores only 81 points out of 100, one point less than the previous year, NGO Transparency International said in a press release. This is the lowest score ever achieved by Switzerland.

“Switzerland must firmly address the shortcomings in the fight against corruption in the public sector,” said Katja Gloor, interim director of Transparency Switzerland. Urgent measures are needed in particular with regard to the management of conflicts of interest at all federal levels and the regulation of lobbying.

Action is also required in areas not covered by the Corruption Perceptions Index: the fight against money laundering, corruption in the private sector and the criminal prosecution of companies are among them, according to Transparency’s press release.

Attractive transit country

Switzerland remains an attractive destination and transit country for illegal financial flows. At the same time, Swiss companies operate in markets with a high risk of corruption, where their appetite for risk is not negligible, continues the NGO.

In order to systematically combat corruption and ensure the integrity of Switzerland as a business and financial centre, Switzerland needs to bolster its anti-corruption and anti-money laundering measures. This requires targeted amendments to the laws and systematic application of existing provisions.

Specifically, in the fight against money laundering, the transparency of beneficial owners of companies and trusts must be guaranteed, and the scope of the Money Laundering Act must be extended to include advisors for risky non-financial activities.

Still a widespread scourge

Every year, Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index measures the perception of corruption in the public sector in 180 countries. It shows that in 2024, corruption remains a widespread scourge worldwide.

More than two-thirds of the countries surveyed do not even reach the 50-point mark out of a maximum of 100. The average is still around 43 points. South Sudan is in last place, while Denmark remains at the top.

