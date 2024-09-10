Swiss parliament rejects ‘environmental responsibility’ initiative

Campaigners handing in signatures in Bern for the environmental initiative, February 2023. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Parliamentarians in both chambers have said “no” to a people’s initiative proposed by the youth section of the Green Party, arguing that it would hurt Swiss prosperity.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Initiative sur la responsabilité environnementale: non du Parlement Original Read more: Initiative sur la responsabilité environnementale: non du Parlement

The initiative demands that the Swiss economy, including imports, be adapted to respect the planet’s natural limits within ten years. If accepted, Switzerland would be obliged to drastically reduce the environmental damage caused by domestic consumption.

The text was submitted in February 2023 after having collected the necessary 100,000 signatures.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Changes would apply in particular to issues of climate change, loss of biodiversity, water consumption, land use and nitrogen and phosphorus usage.

Speaking on behalf of a parliamentary committee that had chosen to reject the initiative, Thierry Burkart from the right-wing Radical-Liberals said the ten-year deadline would have too great an economic and societal impact.

Left-wing parties defended the text and demanded – in vain – that parliament present a counter-proposal that would not contain a binding implementation deadline.

Adapted from French by DeepL/dos

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.