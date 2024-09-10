Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Swiss parliament rejects ‘environmental responsibility’ initiative

campaigners with green flags
Campaigners handing in signatures in Bern for the environmental initiative, February 2023. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss parliament rejects ‘environmental responsibility’ initiative
Listening: Swiss parliament rejects ‘environmental responsibility’ initiative

Parliamentarians in both chambers have said “no” to a people’s initiative proposed by the youth section of the Green Party, arguing that it would hurt Swiss prosperity.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The initiative demands that the Swiss economy, including imports, be adapted to respect the planet’s natural limits within ten years. If accepted, Switzerland would be obliged to drastically reduce the environmental damage caused by domestic consumption.

The text was submitted in February 2023 after having collected the necessary 100,000 signatures.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Changes would apply in particular to issues of climate change, loss of biodiversity, water consumption, land use and nitrogen and phosphorus usage.

Speaking on behalf of a parliamentary committee that had chosen to reject the initiative, Thierry Burkart from the right-wing Radical-Liberals said the ten-year deadline would have too great an economic and societal impact.

Left-wing parties defended the text and demanded – in vain – that parliament present a counter-proposal that would not contain a binding implementation deadline.

Adapted from French by DeepL/dos

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
20 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
43 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
2 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

edelweiss

More

New labour agreement for Edelweiss pilots to come into force this year

This content was published on The newly negotiated collective labor agreement (CLA) for cockpit staff at the airline Edelweiss is to be signed this year. According to the pilots' association, the original aim was for the new CLA to come into force in fall 2024.

Read more: New labour agreement for Edelweiss pilots to come into force this year
expert committee

More

Swiss finance expert defends austerity measures

This content was published on The head of the group of experts for the Swiss government's savings proposals sees his work vindicated by the criticism coming from the right and the left.

Read more: Swiss finance expert defends austerity measures

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR