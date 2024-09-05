Expert group proposes CHF4-5bn of cuts to Swiss federal budget

Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter announced last year that spending cuts were inevitable in 2024 to assure a way back to a balanced budget in Switzerland. Keystone-SDA

A Swiss government-appointed group of experts has proposed a series of over 60 measures to help federal finances out of the red and save CHF4-5 billion ($4.7-5.9 billion) a year.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Le budget fédéral peut être allégé de 4 à 5 milliards de francs Original Read more: Le budget fédéral peut être allégé de 4 à 5 milliards de francs

In the next few years Switzerland’s federal budget deficit is expected to rise to around CHF3 billion a year. This is mainly due to additional spending on the army and state pensions.

A group of experts set up by the Federal Council to analyse the state of Swiss finances on Thursday presented over 60 measures that could considerably reduce the budget and restore a financial equilibrium.

They propose to act primarily on expenses with the assumption that defence spending will not reach 1% of gross domestic product (GDP) until 2035.

Other savings measures concern migration and climate policies, transport and social welfare.

The experts point out that the sharp increase in defence spending is one of the factors that make a restructuring necessary.

