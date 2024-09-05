Expert group proposes CHF4-5bn of cuts to Swiss federal budget

Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter announced last year that spending cuts were inevitable in 2024 to assure a way back to a balanced budget in Switzerland.
Keystone-SDA
Listen to the article
Listening the article
Toggle language selector
English (US)
English (British)
Generated with artificial intelligence.
A Swiss government-appointed group of experts has proposed a series of over 60 measures to help federal finances out of the red and save CHF4-5 billion ($4.7-5.9 billion) a year.
This content was published on
September 5, 2024 - 15:23
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
In the next few years Switzerland’s federal budget deficit is expected to rise to around CHF3 billion a year. This is mainly due to additional spending on the army and state pensions.
A group of experts set up by the Federal Council to analyse the state of Swiss finances on Thursday presented over 60 measures that could considerably reduce the budget and restore a financial equilibrium.
+ Fiasco for democracy? Switzerland miscalculates by billions
They propose to act primarily on expenses with the assumption that defence spending will not reach 1% of gross domestic product (GDP) until 2035.
+ Swiss government sees CHF2-3bn annual deficits for 2025-2027
Other savings measures concern migration and climate policies, transport and social welfare.
The experts point out that the sharp increase in defence spending is one of the factors that make a restructuring necessary.
Translated from French by DeepL/sb
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look
here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
More
Zurich cannabis study receives positive assessment
This content was published on
Sep 5, 2024
Health officials in the city of Zurich have given a positive assessment of a controlled study into the recreational use of cannabis, one year after it was launched.
Read more: Zurich cannabis study receives positive assessment
More
Swiss electricity prices to fall by 10% in 2025
This content was published on
Sep 5, 2024
Electricity prices will fall by an average of 10% for Swiss households in 2025, the Federal Electricity Commission ElCom reported on Thursday.
Read more: Swiss electricity prices to fall by 10% in 2025
More
‘Inclusion initiative’ submitted to Swiss Federal Chancellery
This content was published on
Sep 5, 2024
Civil society groups handed in 108,000 signatures for their "inclusion initiative" to the Federal Chancellery in Bern on Thursday.
Read more: ‘Inclusion initiative’ submitted to Swiss Federal Chancellery
More
Saas Valley in southern Switzerland remains isolated after landslide
This content was published on
Sep 5, 2024
Storms and heavy rain have triggered a landslide that closed the main cantonal road into the Saas Valley in southern Switzerland on Thursday.
Read more: Saas Valley in southern Switzerland remains isolated after landslide
More
Swiss government submits India free trade agreement to parliament
This content was published on
Sep 5, 2024
The Swiss government has submitted its proposed free trade agreement with India to parliament.
Read more: Swiss government submits India free trade agreement to parliament
More
Jacques Gerber to oversee Switzerland’s consolidated Ukraine country programme
This content was published on
Sep 5, 2024
Jacques Gerber, 51, will be responsible for overseeing the Swiss government's consolidated "Ukraine country programme".
Read more: Jacques Gerber to oversee Switzerland’s consolidated Ukraine country programme
More
Swiss prosecutor demands 14-year prison sentence for Sperisen
This content was published on
Sep 5, 2024
A Swiss prosecutor has demanded a 14-year sentence against Erwin Sperisen, former head of the Guatemalan National Civil Police.
Read more: Swiss prosecutor demands 14-year prison sentence for Sperisen
More
Logitech chair wins power struggle at AGM
This content was published on
Sep 5, 2024
Logitech International co-founder Daniel Borel's attempt to oust Wendy Becker, chair of the board of directors, has once again failed.
Read more: Logitech chair wins power struggle at AGM
More
Valais storm damage estimated at CHF125 million
This content was published on
Sep 5, 2024
The storms in June and July caused damages estimated at CHF125 million ($147 million) for canton Valais in southern Switzerland.
Read more: Valais storm damage estimated at CHF125 million
More
Swiss government wants to ban Hamas from Switzerland for five years
This content was published on
Sep 4, 2024
The Swiss government has submitted to parliament its proposal to ban Palestinian militant group Hamas from Switzerland for five years.
Read more: Swiss government wants to ban Hamas from Switzerland for five years
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.