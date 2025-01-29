Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss Politics

Feb 9 vote: are you ready?

Katy Romy
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Feb 9 vote: are you ready?
Listening: Feb 9 vote: are you ready?

The federal vote programme for 2025 is thinner than usual. The Swiss government cancelled the planned vote on May 18 due to the lack of voting issues for consideration.

For this year’s first federal vote on February 9, the Swiss will decide on just one issue: the "environmental responsibility" initiative. Launched by the Young Greens, it aims to make the Swiss economy respect the planet’s ecological limits.

Opponents say the initiative threatens Switzerland’s prosperity. The proposal is meanwhile struggling to win over voters, apart from those on the left. At the start of the vote campaign, almost half of voters said they were planning to vote “no” on the initiative, according to the first poll commissioned by the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC). This suggests it will face a clear rejection on vote day.

However, the Young Greens’ proposal has sparked debate on our planet’s resources and how to preserve them. In our Let's Talk debate programme, the co-president of the Young Greens, Margot Chauderna, and the Young Radical-Liberal party member, Pauline Blanc, exchanged views on the issue.

The two young politicians agreed that nature, and its capacity for renewal, must be respected. But they differed on what measures are needed to achieve this.
“This initiative would require a level of consumption similar to that in certain developing countries, such as Afghanistan,” said Blanc. Chauderna, for her part, is convinced that Switzerland must set an example by imposing strict rules on its economy in line with ecological limits.
 
Journalist based in Bern. I am particularly interested in topics about society, politics and social media. Previously I worked in regional media, for the newspaper Journal du Jura and Radio Jura bernois. 

Our televised debate on this issue:

Our explainer article on this issue:

Polling results:

What are your thoughts?

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should the Swiss economy be adapted to the planet’s ecological limits?

What are your thoughts on the “environmental responsibility initiative” that will be decided on February 9, 2025.

Join the discussion
128 Likes
54 Comments
View the discussion

Background vote articles:

Switzerland’s direct democracy

How Switzerland’s political system of direct democracy works

This content was published on Together with neutrality and federalism, direct democracy is a part of the Swiss national identity and helps unite the various languages, religions and cultures in the country. This video gives you a short introduction to this unique political system. (Produced by swissinfo.ch on behalf of the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad)Please note: This video was made in 2011. The political landscape has changed and the numbers are no longer representative. For more recent figures go to the Democracy Barometer project page.

Read more: How Switzerland’s political system of direct democracy works
SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

