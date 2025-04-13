Geneva on track to become the largest ‘equalisation’ contributor ever
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Geneva on track to become the largest ‘equalisation’ contributor ever
In the wake of its good public finance performance - surplus of CHF541 million ($663 million) in 2024 - the canton of Geneva is set to become the largest contributor to intercantonal financial equalisation in 2028, according to Le Matin Dimanche.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Italiano
it
Ginevra sarà più grande contribuente perequazione, mai successo
Original
This would be a first since the mechanism was introduced in its new version in 2008. According to the latest forecasts by the BAK Economics institute, Geneva is expected to overtake Zug and Zurich in three years’ time, reaching a payment amount of CHF602 million (equalisation is calculated with a four-year delay).
Contacted by the Sunday newspaper, state councillor and head of finance Nathalie Fontanet emphasises, however, that the figure is not yet final. The next BAK forecast, due in May, should allow the figures to be refined.
Thanks to strong tax revenues from legal persons, Geneva’s accounts closed much more favourably than expected last year: a deficit of CHF 48 million was estimated in the budget. By way of comparison, Ticino ended the year in the red by EUR 72 million (a deficit of EUR 131 million was budgeted).
Translated from Italian by DeepL/ds
How we work
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.