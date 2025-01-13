Pfister criticises People’s Party calls for Amherd’s resignation

On Saturday the rightwing Swiss People’s Party called for Amherd’s resignation, accusing her of setting the wrong priorities for the army.
For Pfister, this “culture” of calling for the resignation of a minister in office is contrary to Swiss institutions. It is also unfounded. “Viola Amherd has achieved a number of successes in her department,” Pfister told Swiss public broadcaster, RTS, on Sunday.
These included the purchase of a new fighter aircraft and an increase in the army budget. Asked about the criticism levelled at Amherd, Pfister pointed out that the defence ministry is involved in some 4,000 different projects.
He acknowledged that parliament has a right of scrutiny. “Some projects are indeed complex,” he said. “We need to see how we can improve project management.”
Translated from French by DeepL/ts
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Most Read Swiss Abroad
More
In Switzerland, New Year brings ‘burka ban’ and pension hikes
Swiss urged to help the climate by eating more healthily
This content was published on
The Swiss government's nutritional recommendations can make a significant contribution to achieving climate objectives, say NGOs – provided the most environmentally friendly foods are chosen.
EU cuts aid to Hungary, Switzerland continues to pay
This content was published on
Earlier this year, the European Commission withdrew planned EU aid to Hungary because of violations of the rule of law. Switzerland shares the EU's doubts, but continues to pay its cohesion contribution to Hungary.
Former Swiss finance minister slams report on Credit Suisse collapse
This content was published on
Former Swiss Finance Minister Ueli Maurer has criticised a parliamentary report on UBS's takeover of Credit Suisse, rejecting accusations that he hid the seriousness of the situation from the government.
This content was published on
Researchers in Zurich have developed an electricity-free dehumidifier. It is a building element that allows walls and ceilings to absorb moisture from the air and store it temporarily.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.