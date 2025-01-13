Pfister criticises People’s Party calls for Amherd’s resignation

Gerhard Pfister, president of the Centre Party, has criticised the Swiss People's Party's demand for the resignation of the Centre Party's defence minister, Viola Amherd.

Français fr Gerhard Pfister critique l'appel à la démission de l'UDC Original Read more: Gerhard Pfister critique l'appel à la démission de l'UDC

On Saturday the rightwing Swiss People’s Party called for Amherd’s resignation, accusing her of setting the wrong priorities for the army.

For Pfister, this “culture” of calling for the resignation of a minister in office is contrary to Swiss institutions. It is also unfounded. “Viola Amherd has achieved a number of successes in her department,” Pfister told Swiss public broadcaster, RTS, on Sunday.

These included the purchase of a new fighter aircraft and an increase in the army budget. Asked about the criticism levelled at Amherd, Pfister pointed out that the defence ministry is involved in some 4,000 different projects.

He acknowledged that parliament has a right of scrutiny. “Some projects are indeed complex,” he said. “We need to see how we can improve project management.”

