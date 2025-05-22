Government unveils vote issues to be decided on September 28

2025 seems to be a relatively quiet year for voting in Switzerland. The ballot on May 18 was cancelled. But the next vote day for your calendar is not that far away. After seven months without a nationwide vote, the Swiss will be able to decide on two key issues on September 28.



The first is whether to accept the new version of a national electronic identity (e-ID) scheme, a sort of virtual identity card. Three groups have launched a referendum against the law that oversees the project. The state-backed e-ID initiative is free and optional. It should be possible, for example, to apply online for a copy of your criminal record, a driving licence or to prove your age when buying alcohol.



A first attempt to introduce an electronic identity scheme in Switzerland failed at the ballot box in 2021 following a referendum by the Pirate Party supported by left-wing parties. The plan at the time was to entrust the oversight of the electronic documents to the private sector.



On September 28, voters will also be asked whether cantons should be authorised to tax second homes in Switzerland. Last December, parliament decided to abolish imputed rental values for primary and secondary residences. But this represents a major loss of revenue for tourist cantons. Parliament has therefore approved a special tax on second homes for personal use, which will require a constitutional amendment. The cantons would be free to decide whether to impose the levy.



