Swiss healthcare stakeholders want to save CHF300 million

Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider said healthcare stakeholders want to save around CHF300 million. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The main players in the Swiss healthcare sector want to save around CHF300 million ($340 million) in healthcare costs a year from 2026.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Gesundheits-Akteure wollen rund 300 Millionen Franken einsparen Original Read more: Gesundheits-Akteure wollen rund 300 Millionen Franken einsparen

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

They set themselves this target at a roundtable discussion on cost-cutting measures.

The CHF300 million corresponds to around 1% of the premium money, Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider told the media on Monday after the meeting in Bern. The roundtable would meet twice a year in future, she said, explaining that it was extremely important to have all stakeholders at the table and to take joint responsibility.

+ Is there an answer to Switzerland’s spiralling healthcare cost misery?

The roundtable does not want a revolution, said Baume-Schneider. The stakeholders want to work together to achieve improvements in the system and eliminate duplication, for example, she said. At the same time, the quality of care should be maintained.

If no agreement could be reached, Baume-Schneider said she would take action. In such cases, she would either make decisions or submit proposals to the government.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.