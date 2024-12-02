Immigration polarises Swiss opinions particularly strongly

Immigration, support for Ukraine and pandemic measures polarise opinions and emotions in Switzerland particularly strongly, according to a survey of 2,500 voters in Switzerland published on Monday.

Some 70% of respondents feel that social cohesion has declined in recent years. More than half of the population would like to see immigration restricted, the thinktank Pro Futuris of the Swiss Society for the Common Good and the Mercator Foundation said on Monday. A large proportion of Swiss people have strong antipathies towards those who advocate easing immigration.

More than half of the electorate believe that restrictions on individual freedom are necessary to combat pandemics. A quarter reject such restrictions, the report continued.

The public is emotionally polarised the least when it comes to the structure of the welfare state, equality for women and the protection of sexual minorities. The population attaches great importance to the welfare state and equality. “More people want an expansion than a reduction of welfare state benefits, even at the cost of higher taxes,” wrote Pro Futuris.

On average, voters from the right-wing Swiss People’s Party and the left-wing Social Democratic Party are more emotional, polarised and show antipathy towards the opposing position. Similarly, older generations and politically active people tend to be strongly emotionally polarised.

According to the survey, conducted in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland, people who are involved in voluntary work and have a high level of trust in the government and media are less emotionally polarised.

People’s Party voters consider themselves the least willing to compromise compared to other party voters. According to the survey, younger people are the most willing to compromise.

