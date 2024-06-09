June 9 votes: results from across Switzerland

Swiss voters are deciding on four issues today. You can find all the results of the votes here.
Explainer: Swiss vote on capping health insurance premiums at 10% of income
On June 9, the Swiss will decide whether to accept or reject a proposal that no one should pay more than 10% of their income on health insurance premiums.
Explainer: Swiss to vote on healthcare ‘cost brake’
The Centre Party wants to curb spiralling healthcare costs with a proposed cost brake mechanism – citizens will vote on June 9.
Switzerland needs energy, but what kind?
Switzerland wants to promote renewable energies via a new electricity law. Voters will decide on this on June 9.
Swiss vote explainer: another Covid-19 initiative?
The Swiss electorate will be called to the polls once again in connection with Covid-19.
Swiss federal votes on June 9: what’s on the agenda?
Two initiatives aimed at stemming healthcare costs will take centre stage when voters go to the polls on June 9.
