June 9 votes: results from across Switzerland

Swiss voters are deciding on four issues today. You can find all the results of the votes here.

Read our in-depth coverage of the issues here:

Explainer: Swiss vote on capping health insurance premiums at 10% of income
On June 9, the Swiss will decide whether to accept or reject a proposal that no one should pay more than 10% of their income on health insurance premiums.

Explainer: Swiss to vote on healthcare 'cost brake'
The Centre Party wants to curb spiralling healthcare costs with a proposed cost brake mechanism – citizens will vote on June 9.

Switzerland needs energy, but what kind?
Switzerland wants to promote renewable energies via a new electricity law. Voters will decide on this on June 9.

Swiss vote explainer: another Covid-19 initiative?
The Swiss electorate will be called to the polls once again in connection with Covid-19.

Read everything summarised in this focus:

Swiss federal votes on June 9: what's on the agenda?
Two initiatives aimed at stemming healthcare costs will take centre stage when voters go to the polls on June 9.