Martin Pfister named new Swiss government minister

Martin Pfister, from canton Zug, has been elected as the new Swiss government minister in the second round, securing 134 votes. He will succeed Centre Party minister Viola Amherd in the Federal Council.

Despite being relatively unknown in Bern, Martin Pfister, Zug’s Health Minister, former colonel and historian, was elected on Wednesday, beating farmers’ lobbyist Markus Ritter.

Pfister’s election maintains the linguistic balance in the Federal Council, Switzerland’s executive body, with four German-speaking and three French-speaking members. However, the gender balance has shifted, leaving only two women in the government.

Only two women in the Swiss government

Karin Keller-Sutter and Elisabeth Baume-Schneider will govern alongside Guy Parmelin, Ignazio Cassis, Albert Rösti, Beat Jans and newcomer Martin Pfister.

The Centre Party did not include a woman on its official list of candidates. After the hearings of the two centrist candidates on Tuesday evening, the Social Democratic Party and the Greens expressed disappointment over the under-representation of women in the Federal Council. Alliance F had noted the same issue on Monday.

Linguistic balance maintained

Elisabeth Baume-Schneider’s election from canton Jura in 2022, succeeding Simonetta Sommaruga from canton Bern, temporarily disrupted the linguistic balance, leading to an over-representation of the ‘Latins’ – French and Italian speakers. The balance was restored a year later with Beat Jans from canton Basel replacing Alain Berset from canton Fribourg.

Central Switzerland hasn’t had a representative on the Federal Council since Kaspar Villiger, from canton Lucerne, stepped down in 2003. The canton of Zug was last represented by Christian Democrat Hans Hürlimann from 1974 to 1982.

Four cantons are still waiting to send a representative to Bern: Uri, Schwyz, Nidwalden, and Schaffhausen.

Who is the new Swiss government minister?

In his speech following his election, Pfister emphasised the Federal Council’s central role in building public confidence in politics.

“During the campaign, I often said that I know the barracks better than the Federal Palace,” said Pfister. He added that his place is now with the Federal Council, which plays a key role in fostering public trust in politics, highlighting the importance of collegiality.

“Switzerland’s founding principles of trust, cooperation and stability have recently been weakened,” continued Pfister addressing the geopolitical context would require a joint commitment at all levels.

He thanked his opponent Markus Ritter. “The campaign has been intense but fair”, he noted.

