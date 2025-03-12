Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Martin Pfister named new Swiss government minister

Photo of man cheering in Swiss Federal Palace
Keystone / Anthony Anex
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Martin Pfister named new Swiss government minister
Listening: Martin Pfister named new Swiss government minister

Martin Pfister, from canton Zug, has been elected as the new Swiss government minister in the second round, securing 134 votes. He will succeed Centre Party minister Viola Amherd in the Federal Council.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Despite being relatively unknown in Bern, Martin Pfister, Zug’s Health Minister, former colonel and historian, was elected on Wednesday, beating farmers’ lobbyist Markus Ritter.

Pfister’s election maintains the linguistic balance in the Federal Council, Switzerland’s executive body, with four German-speaking and three French-speaking members. However, the gender balance has shifted, leaving only two women in the government.

More

Only two women in the Swiss government

Karin Keller-Sutter and Elisabeth Baume-Schneider will govern alongside Guy Parmelin, Ignazio Cassis, Albert Rösti, Beat Jans and newcomer Martin Pfister.

The Centre Party did not include a woman on its official list of candidates. After the hearings of the two centrist candidates on Tuesday evening, the Social Democratic Party and the Greens expressed disappointment over the under-representation of women in the Federal Council. Alliance F had noted the same issue on Monday.

Linguistic balance maintained

Elisabeth Baume-Schneider’s election from canton Jura in 2022, succeeding Simonetta Sommaruga from canton Bern, temporarily disrupted the linguistic balance, leading to an over-representation of the ‘Latins’ – French and Italian speakers. The balance was restored a year later with Beat Jans from canton Basel replacing Alain Berset from canton Fribourg.

Central Switzerland hasn’t had a representative on the Federal Council since Kaspar Villiger, from canton Lucerne, stepped down in 2003. The canton of Zug was last represented by Christian Democrat Hans Hürlimann from 1974 to 1982.

Four cantons are still waiting to send a representative to Bern: Uri, Schwyz, Nidwalden, and Schaffhausen.

Who is the new Swiss government minister?

In his speech following his election, Pfister emphasised the Federal Council’s central role in building public confidence in politics.

“During the campaign, I often said that I know the barracks better than the Federal Palace,” said Pfister. He added that his place is now with the Federal Council, which plays a key role in fostering public trust in politics, highlighting the importance of collegiality.

“Switzerland’s founding principles of trust, cooperation and stability have recently been weakened,” continued Pfister addressing the geopolitical context would require a joint commitment at all levels.

He thanked his opponent Markus Ritter. “The campaign has been intense but fair”, he noted.

Translated from French with DeepL/sp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

How will Swiss democracy promotion fare after the USAID funding freeze?

Switzerland has followed America's lead so far. The freezing of USAID funds demands a rethink.

Join the discussion
13 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kaoru Uda

Should nations spend more on foreign aid or are cutbacks justified?

Many countries are cutting back on foreign aid and Switzerland is among them. Do you think it is justified?

Join the discussion
13 Likes
40 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
15 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR