Poll: Karin Keller-Sutter named most popular Swiss minister

Keller-Sutter, who holds the role of Swiss president this year, scored 4.08 out of six in the annual Leewas Institute survey of government ministers published on Tuesday. The centre-right Radical-Liberal politician moved up two places in this year’s ranking.
She is followed by Albert Rösti, Switzerland’s environment minister, who scored 3.84. Economics Minister Guy Parmelin came third (3.81), followed by Defence Minister Viola Amherd (3.71), of the Centre Party, who has announced that she is leaving the government at the end of March. Both moved up one place.
Last year’s winner, Justice Minister Beat Jans, was ranked fifth, with a score of 3.68. He is followed by Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis (3.62) and Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider (3.40).
The online survey, commissioned by Tamedia and 20 Minuten, was carried out by 16,711 people between February 6 and 9 across Switzerland. The statistical margin of error is +/- 2 percentage points.
The proportion of people in Switzerland whose main language is not one of the four national languages – German, French, Italian or Romansh - has risen significantly in recent years.
