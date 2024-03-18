Swiss energy minister advocates for more renewable electricity production

On Monday, March 18, 2024, Energy Minister Albert Roesti speaks on behalf of a proposal to secure electricity supply. The Swiss electorate will vote on this bill on June 9. KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / PETER SCHNEIDER

Switzerland should be able to produce more electricity from renewable energies and secure its electricity supply. Energy Minister Albert Rösti explained to the media why the Federal Council is recommending a ‘Yes’ vote on June 9 in favour of the energy decree.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

The restructuring of the electricity supply in Europe and international conflicts could lead to electricity shortages in Switzerland in winter, the ministry of energy and transport wrote in a press release on Monday. Switzerland also needs more electricity for the economy, as well as for electric cars and heat pumps.

+Swiss solutions for storing the energy of tomorrow

“Security of supply can only be achieved in the short and medium term by expanding electricity production from renewable sources in Switzerland,” Energy Minister Rösti was quoted as saying. The law accelerates the expansion of energy production with balanced measures.

The law, which was passed by parliament with a clear majority, is being opposed by a committee led by the Fondation Franz Weber.

Adapted from German by DeepL/amva

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe